Buzzed Jim Carrey's Joe Biden Is The Fly In 'Saturday Night Live' Pence Debate

Carrey’s Biden got so frustrated watching the debate from home that he teleported to the scene and accidentally morphed into the bug, a la Jeff Goldblum in “The Fly.” It was an instant buzzkill for Beck Bennett’s Pence, who lost the spotlight to the insect.

Jim Carrey played Joe Biden as the fly that landed on Mike Pence's head in the cold-open version of last week's vice presidential debate.

Carrey was joined by the late Herman Cain (played by Kenan Thompson), reincarnated as a second fly furious about his death from COVID-19 after attending Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“These fools — Trump and Pence — killed me, man,” Thompson’s Cain tells Biden-the-fly. “They invited me to a rally with no mask, said everything’s fine, Herman. I catch corona, Trump tells me, ‘Everything is fine, Herman.’ ... Three days later, I’m gone. If you’re watching this at home, don’t trust this white devil about that ’rona.”

Carrey evolves into a convincing Goldblum, who played a scientist who turns into a bug in the sci-fi horror flick “The Fly,” pontificating about what horrible politicians creepy-crawlies make. “God created dinosaurs, dinosaurs became Republican, Republicans created Trump, Trump destroys God,” he muses.

There was a debate, too. Maya Rudolph’s Sen. Kamala Harris tells Bennett repeatedly: “I’m speaking,” and mostly practices her looks (“I’m going to smile at him like I’m in a T.J. Maxx and a white lady asks me if I work here.”)

Bennett’s Pence reveals Trump’s drug regimen after contracting COVID-19: “A woman’s probiotic for balance ... helium into his skull so his head doesn’t fall over on TV. ... He’s also taking Viagra for morale, and some horny goat weed he bought at a gas station.”

