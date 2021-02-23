Jim Carrey Makes Major Announcement In 'Truman Show' Style

A self-portrait from the film shows the actor as the title character about to walk through a door to the outside world near the end. “In case I don’t see ya,” goes the caption, mimicking some of Truman’s farewell. (“Good afternoon, good evening and good night,” he added in the movie.)

Actor and artist Jim Carrey announced he’s stopping his cartoon takedowns of Donald Trump in a Twitter post inspired by his 1998 movie “The Truman Show.”

“For the past 4yrs, among other commitments, I put considerable effort into this collection of political protest cartoons,” the comic star wrote in a link. “It truly feels as though you and I have crossed an ocean of outrage together ... but something tells me it’s time to rest my social media gavel and reclaim a little neurological bandwidth.”

Carrey’s often grotesquecaricatures of Trump became a must-see for fans and were featured regularly on HuffPost.

The “Sonic the Hedgehog” star, who played Joe Biden for several weeks on “Saturday Night Live,” emphasized that he undertook the cartoon critiques of Trump as a passion project.

“I just assumed that a radicalized America is a threat to us all,” he wrote. “When a madman grabs the wheel of the bus loaded with innocent passengers and threatens to drive it off a cliff, it tends to steal everyone’s focus.”