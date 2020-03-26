Jim Carrey Hits Donald Trump With NSFW Coronavirus Cartoon

Carrey made an exception on Tuesday, however, with this NSFW coronavirus -themed artwork of the president:

The actor-artist in January announced a self-imposed ban on creating politically charged cartoons that he’s previously used to scorn the president, members of his administration and his allies.

As cases of COVID-19 double every three days in NYC, the President reassures Wall Street that he can handle the important tissues. pic.twitter.com/DZcULploo1

It followed Carrey’s scathing portrait of Richard Burr, the senator who reportedly sold stocks after receiving private congressional health briefings about the threat posed by the virus.

Trump has been widely criticised for the haphazard response to the pandemic that in the US has infected more than 54,000 people and killed 784.

The outbreak has forced millions of people worldwide into lockdown and sent stock markets tumbling, prompting Trump on Tuesday to express his hope that the US would be back open for business in time for Easter – a time frame that health experts said would be detrimental to halting the spread of the virus.

Carrey, who is a vocal opponent to additives like mercury in vaccines but denies being an anti-vaxxer, vowed on Monday to grow a beard “until we all go back to work,” promising to post updates “so you can marvel at the miracle of my meaningless transformation.”