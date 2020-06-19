The actor on Wednesday marked the president’s new record of tweeting 200 times in one day by creating this mocking animation:

Jim Carrey has put Donald Trump in a spin with his latest political cartoon.

“Can’t stop tweeting. Need to sleep. Tweets a cry for help. Please. Someone test my pee,” Carrey says in voiceover in the clip, mimicking Trump.

It’s the “Kidding” star’s latest artistic swipe at Trump.

Trump broke his all-time daily tweeting record on June 5 after hitting the tweet or retweet button some 200 times. His previous record of 142 posts had stood since Jan. 23, during his Senate impeachment trial over the Ukraine scandal.