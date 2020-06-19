ENTERTAINMENT
Jim Carrey Puts A Cartoon Spin On Donald Trump's Twitter Record

The actor used his latest taunting artwork to mark Trump's latest record of tweeting 200 times in one day.

Jim Carrey has put Donald Trump in a spin with his latest political cartoon.

The actor on Wednesday marked the president’s new record of tweeting 200 times in one day by creating this mocking animation:

“Can’t stop tweeting. Need to sleep. Tweets a cry for help. Please. Someone test my pee,” Carrey says in voiceover in the clip, mimicking Trump.

It’s the “Kidding” star’s latest artistic swipe at Trump.

Trump broke his all-time daily tweeting record on June 5 after hitting the tweet or retweet button some 200 times. His previous record of 142 posts had stood since Jan. 23, during his Senate impeachment trial over the Ukraine scandal.

