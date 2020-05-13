Jim Carrey's Latest Artwork Shows Why Even The Grim Reaper Is Pissed At Trump

As the US death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 80,000, Carrey released an image online that showed Death giving Trump the finger:

“Grim Reaper officially jealous of Trump and GOP’s ability to double the death toll,” Carrey wrote on the image. He seemed to be referring to the model that the White House cited to forecast deaths from the disease being modified to reflect a much higher number. Last month, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation forecast 60,000 fatalities from coronavirus by Aug. 1. But last week’s update more than doubled that estimate, now projecting 135,000 deaths.

Trump’s own forecasts have shifted dramatically. Last month, he said about 60,000 people would die. But last week, he suggested it could be “75, 80 to 100,000 people.”

For the past few years, Carey has been using his art to torch Trump and members of the administration. He said it’s his way of handling the news and “expressing the crass everyone else wants to express and can’t necessarily do so.”