Jim Jordan Schooled On History After Invoking Founders To Swipe At COVID-19 Lockdowns

Representative Jim Jordan was offered a history lesson on Twitter after he fretted over stay-at-home orders imposed to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus ravaging the nation.

“What would the Founders say?” the congressman asked on Twitter.

Amid spiking COVID-19 cases and hospitalisations, several states have tightened restrictions, ordering businesses to close and asking residents to stay at home. In Jordan’s home state of Ohio, Republican Governor Mike DeWine has extended a nighttime curfew through January 2 and suggested he might soon close bars and restaurants.

Jordan has repeatedly expressed skepticism about the severity of the pandemic. Earlier this month, he mocked the nation’s top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, for his plea that Americans avoid Christmas travel.

December has been the deadliest month of the pandemic yet for the US. More than 60,000 deaths have been recorded this month alone.