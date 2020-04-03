Jimmy Fallon's Awkward 'Interview' With Lady Gaga Deserves Applause, Applause, Applause

Jimmy Fallon had Lady Gaga on his show on Wednesday night for an “interview,” which is a very generous word in this case. Earlier in the day, Jimmy had been a guest on Howard Stern’s radio show, teasing that Gaga would be a guest on The Tonight Show ― but things didn’t really go as planned. The whole call was more like a real-life version of Lady Gaga’s song Telephone. Sorry, Jimmy. She’s k-kinda busy.

“I can’t, Jimmy. I can’t talk right now,” Gaga said on the phone when Jimmy asked her about a big announcement she was going to make. His face dropped. He’s got no p-p-p-poker face. “Hello? Jimmy, I can’t see you,” Gaga said when the presenter briefly flipped the FaceTime call toward the camera. “Am I on TV?” After a series of “wait” and “hold on” interruptions, Gaga revealed her big announcement had something to do with Covid-19, the disease caused by coronavirus ― but that was it. The Tonight Show host asked if he should call back in 10 minutes. “Can you call me Friday?” Gaga replied. “Yeah, it’s Wednesday,” he replied. The pop star called back later and changed the time to Monday. That’s just how phone calls go nowadays, but the moment still deserves applause, applause, applause.

NBC Jimmy Fallon speaks (briefly) to Lady Gaga