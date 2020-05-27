Jimmy Fallon Apologises For Wearing Blackface In ‘Saturday Night Live’ Clip From 2000

Jimmy Fallon apologised after a resurfaced video of him wearing blackface sparked outrage on social media — although it wasn’t the first time the video had circulated online. On Tuesday, a short video of the “Tonight Show” host impersonating Chris Rock in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch from 2000 went viral along with the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty on Twitter.

#jimmyfallonisoverparty if ur trying to see what he did pic.twitter.com/5K2eAH7Vjn — s🅰️m🐀 (@chefboyohdear) May 26, 2020

Fallon responded to the criticism in a tweet Tuesday evening. He said that wearing blackface was a “terrible decision” and “unquestionably offensive,” and he thanked those who condemned him “for holding me accountable.”

In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this.



I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable. — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) May 26, 2020

HuffPost reached out to “SNL” for comment, but did not receive an immediate response. Before Fallon apologised, some people called for the comedian to be “canceled” due to the 20-year-old clip. Others said they’d prefer an explanation, an apology or even an acknowledgment of wrongdoing from Fallon.

No one is asking y’all to cancel @jimmyfallon; however, what we are asking from Jimmy is an acknowledgment to his use of Blackface, why did he do it and an apology to Black people for donning such a racist, oppressive and downright disgusting overt display of symbolic racism. — T. (@cheesewizbandit) May 26, 2020

he never acknowledged nor apologized for it. and PLS he's not even funny why are ya'll defending him 😭 — anne✨ (@youngnnugly) May 26, 2020

Others pointed out that “SNL” was at fault as well.

So how are we gonna cancel jimmy fallon for doing blackface but not cancel Saturday night live for letting him do that and giving him a platform? #jimmyfallonisoverpartypic.twitter.com/ME49YCpydw — Mio_Mio (@beyoncesdick66) May 26, 2020

Fallon is certainly not the only white person who used blackface in the past — a fact that many, many, many Twitter users pointed out.

Jimmy kimmel seeing jimmy Fallon being ‘cancelled’ for wearing blackface #jimmyfallonisoverpartypic.twitter.com/RlARwCZwJp — maurice (@Nayvadius16) May 26, 2020

Even seemingly progressive performers who ally themselves with people of color have darkened their skin and thought they were being funny. In years past, Fred Armisen and Billy Crystal both wore blackface on “SNL” just like Fallon. Robert Downey Jr. darkened his skin in the 2008 movie “Tropic Thunder” while Julianne Hough put on blackface makeup as part of a Halloween costume in 2013. Ted Danson famously donned blackface and repeatedly used the N-word while roasting then-girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg in 1993. Last year, comedian Nick Cannon also called out Jimmy Kimmel and Sarah Silverman for wearing blackface while sharing the same exact clip of Fallon during Black History Month.