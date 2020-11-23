Jimmy Fallon Points Out The Gag-Inducing Rudy Giuliani Moment People May Have Missed

Most eyes may have been on the dark liquid oozing down Rudy Giuliani’s face during his unhinged press conference alleging baseless claims about election fraud on Thursday.

But Jimmy Fallon pointed out another strange moment “you might have missed” in the same briefing that was equally worthy of scrutiny.

When Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s attorney, was not speaking, he blew his nose on a handkerchief, turned it snot-side out, and rubbed it around his mouth and forehead.

“Oh my God. Wow. I think Rudy is trying to single-handedly start COVID-20,” Fallon joked on Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

“Seriously, when it saw that clip even COVID-19 immediately put on a mask,” the late-night host added. “If that’s what Rudy does on national TV, I don’t want to see what he does at home.”

Giuliani’s son, Andrew, who works as a special assistant to the president, announced on Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Check out Fallon’s full monologue here: