Jimmy Fallon said Tuesday’s bonkers presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden enthralled a very limited audience. (Watch below.)

“Seriously, did anyone take anything away from tonight?” asked “The Tonight Show” host. “Was that helpful to any American? The only person who enjoyed that was Vladimir Putin while he was stroking a cat.”

“Yes yes yes,” Fallon imagined the Russian president cooing with a diabolical laugh.

See the supervillain moment at the 2:30 mark: