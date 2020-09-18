Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

President Donald Trump’s townhall on ABC this week was so bonkers that it was comedy fodder for a second night on Wednesday.

‘The Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon compared Trump’s performance to a couple of popular sitcoms. (Watch below.)

“President Trump was in Philadelphia for a town hall on ABC called ‘The President and the People,’ and if you’re wondering how he did, ABC is now calling the town hall ‘disaster-ish,’” Fallon joked.

He was just warming up.