Jimmy Kimmel Asks People If They Care About Homo Sapiens, Proves We're All Doomed

Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday spotlighted a chilling new report released by the United Nations that warns up to 1 million species of plants and animals are now at risk of extinction because of human activity.

“This is something we need to act on,” noted the host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

So, the comedian’s crew asked people on the street if they were worried about the possible extinction of one species in particular ― homo sapiens.

The term “homo sapiens,” of course, refers to today’s humans, and that made the responses all the more terrifying.

