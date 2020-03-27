Jimmy Kimmel Gives Savage New Nickname To Trump In Coronavirus Era

Late night comedian Jimmy Kimmel unleashed a new nickname on President Donald Trump Wednesday. (Fast forward to 1:42 in the video above.) In another quarantine monologue during the coronavirus pandemic, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host took aim at a seemingly sarcastic tweet that the president posted after Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

This is really great news! I am so happy I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse U.S. Senator, but he is a RINO, and I like him a lot! https://t.co/42zpWW9vzy — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2020

“He is a RINO, and I like him a lot!” Trump concluded after expressing over-the-top relief at Romney’s testing result. (Romney was the only Senate Republican who voted to convict the president in the impeachment trial earlier this year.) “RINO, by the way ― R-I-N-O ― is not his usual misspelling,” Kimmel said. “It stands for ‘Republican In Name Only,’ which is very rich coming from our P-I-N-O.” Get it? If Kimmel had his way, that acronym would stick more than POTUS.