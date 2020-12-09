Jimmy Kimmel Goes For The Jugular After Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t miss a beat Monday night while discussing Rudy Giuliani’s new diagnosis of COVID-19.

‘The Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ host lashed Donald Trump’s legal mastermind more viciously than ever, saying “Count Flatula” was resting in the hospital and “feasting on the blood of newborns in the maternity ward.”

“How could this happen?” Kimmel asked. “He was being so careful!”

The Arizona state legislature has been shut down since Giuliani’s visit last week when unmasked Republicans posed for photos with him. Giuliani has morphed from “America’s mayor to America’s sprayer,” Kimmel said.