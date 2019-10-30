ENTERTAINMENT
Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump's Baghdadi Ramblings By Showing How Obama Handled Bin Laden

A video mashup shows how the two presidents announced the deaths of terrorist leaders in very different ways.

Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night highlighted the vastly different ways President Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama announced the deaths of terrorist leaders to the nation.

The host of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” noted how Obama spent less than 10 minutes giving a televised address in 2011 to disclose the death of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden at the hands of U.S. forces. Trump, however, on Sunday spent 48 minutes talking about the death of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the self-described Islamic State, during a U.S. military operation in Syria.

Kimmel then aired a montage to further make his case.

Check out the clip here:

