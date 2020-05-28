Jimmy Kimmel renewed hostilities with Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday, describing the White House press secretary as “willfully ignorant” for defending President Donald Trump for mocking election rival Joe Biden for wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden wore the mask, in accordance with Delaware rules and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to lay a wreath at Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park on Memorial Day.

During Tuesday’s White House press briefing, McEnany was quizzed on Trump’s mocking of his 2020 Democratic rival.