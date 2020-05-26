J.K. Rowling Perfectly Shuts Down Tory MP's Defence Of Dominic Cummings In Just One Tweet

J.K. Rowling had the perfect response after a Tory MP attempted to defend Dominic Cummings’ coronavirus lockdown trip to see his parents 260 miles away in Durham. The Harry Potter author replied with an absolute zinger after culture secretary Oliver Dowden got sassy in his support of his fellow minister.

Dowden tweeted: “Dom Cummings followed the guidelines and looked after his family. End of story.” After picking up on the tweet, best-selling, award-winning writer J.K. simply replied: “I know ending stories and this ain’t it, chief.” Flawless.

I know ending stories and this ain't it, chief. pic.twitter.com/sziyjnTj2b — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 23, 2020

Like countless others, J.K. was left furious after reports emerged claiming Boris Johnson’s senior aide had broken the government’s lockdown rules. Cummings is said to have fled his London home to seek help from his family looking after his four-year-old child, after his wife became ill with Covid-19 symptoms. Various cabinet ministers – including the prime minister – have publicly backed Cummings, claiming he acted within the guidelines as his journey was classed as essential. After foreign secretary Dominic Raab claimed that an explanation had “been provided” on Cummings’ journey adding that “those now seeking to politicise it should take a long hard look in the mirror”, J.K. called him out on Twitter. She tweeted: “So those who make the rules get to break the rules? Your government explicitly told us not to visit elderly relatives. Look in your own bloody mirror.”

So those who make the rules get to break the rules? Your government explicitly told us not to visit elderly relatives. Look in your own bloody mirror. https://t.co/dATHbJPEoO — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 23, 2020

The author also mocked the way lockdown rules appeared to have been rewritten by various ministers in their defence of Cummings, tweeting: “Update to lockdown rules: parents who think they might have coronavirus should drive straight to relatives’ houses halfway across the UK or risk their children being taken into care. #StayAlert.”

Update to lockdown rules: parents who think they might have coronavirus should drive straight to relatives’ houses halfway across the UK or risk their children being taken into care. #StayAlertpic.twitter.com/EJhu3k8sbl — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 23, 2020