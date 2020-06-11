JK Rowling Says She Is A Domestic Abuse And Sexual Assault Survivor

JK Rowling has revealed she is a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor as she has defended her right to speak about trans issues. The Harry Potter creator has faced a backlash from trans activists who have taken issue with a series of social media posts. In the latest controversy, a post by Rowling criticised the use of the phrase “people who menstruate” and drew negative responses, including from Daniel Radcliffe, who played Potter in a series of films. Rowling had taken issue with a headline on an online article discussing “people who menstruate”, and said: “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” In December, last year she voiced her support for a researcher who was sacked after tweeting that transgender people cannot change their biological sex.

In a personal essay in which she explained the reasons for her position, Rowling, 54, detailed five reasons she felt the need to talk about the issue – including her interest in “both education and safeguarding” and “freedom of speech”. Explaining her final reason, she wrote: “I’ve been in the public eye now for over 20 years and have never talked publicly about being a domestic abuse and sexual assault survivor. “This isn’t because I’m ashamed those things happened to me, but because they’re traumatic to revisit and remember. “I also feel protective of my daughter from my first marriage. I didn’t want to claim sole ownership of a story that belongs to her, too. “However, a short while ago, I asked her how she’d feel if I were publicly honest about that part of my life and she encouraged me to go ahead. “I’m mentioning these things now not in an attempt to garner sympathy, but out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like mine, who’ve been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces.”

ASSOCIATED PRESS