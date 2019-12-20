JK Rowling Faces Backlash After Support For Woman Fired Over Transgender Comments

Harry Potter creator JK Rowling is facing criticism over comments she made following the recent ruling against Maya Forstater, who lost her job after posting tweets suggesting people can not change sex.

Earlier this year, the think tank where Forstater worked made the decision not to renew her contract, after she was accused of using “offensive and exclusionary” language in a number of tweets relating to proposed changes to the Gender Recognition Act, which would allow self-identification.

Forstater, who worked as a tax expert at the Centre for Global Development, an international think tank that campaigns against poverty and inequality, took her case to an employment tribunal on the grounds that her dismissal constituted discrimination against her beliefs.