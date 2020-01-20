Joaquin Phoenix Pays 'Joker' Tribute To Heath Ledger In SAG Awards Speech

Joaquin Phoenix paid homage to the late Heath Ledger during his acceptance speech at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The actor continued his awards season win streak, claiming the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for his part in “Joker.” As he claimed his statuette, he paid tribute to Ledger, who played the character in “The Dark Knight,” as part of the inspiration that led to that riveting performance.

“I’m standing here on the shoulders of my favourite actor, Heath Ledger,” he said.

Ledger died in 2008 at age 28; the same year his film was released.