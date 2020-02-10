Joaquin Phoenix Honours Late Brother River In Emotional Oscars Speech On 'Injustice'

Joaquin Phoenix took home the Oscar for Best Actor on Sunday night, using his speech to talk about fighting against injustice, second chances and humanity while also honouring his late brother, River Phoenix.

The actor took the stage at the 92nd annual Academy Awards to accept his statue for his role as the title character in Todd Phillips’ “Joker.”

“I’m full of so much gratitude. and I do not feel elevated above any of my fellow nominees or anybody in this room because we share the same love ― the love of film,” he began his speech, before going explaining that his platform has helped him use his voice “for the voiceless.”

The 45-year-old expressed that he’s been thinking “a lot about the distressing issues” in our country right now and the many different causes we all support. He told the audience that he believes that we’re all “fighting against injustice” and that everyone has become “very disconnected from the natural world.”

“We’re guilty of an egocentric world view,” said Phoenix, before adding that we “go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources.”