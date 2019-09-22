A journalist has described a toe-curling encounter with Joaquin Phoenix, which ended in the actor storming out of their interview, only to return an hour later.

Joaquin is currently on the promo trail for his new film Joker, in which he plays a reimagined version of the iconic Batman villain.

In a new piece in The Telegraph, Joaquin’s incarnation of the character is described as “a villain for our times”, who “writes an unhinged manifesto; fantasises about killing himself on live television, agitates for chaos on the streets”.