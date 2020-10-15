Joe Biden Shatters Campaign Fundraising Records, Nets $383 Million In September

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Wednesday that his campaign raised $383 million in September, a mammoth sum that shattered fundraising records he set just a month earlier. “To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month — thank you,” Biden wrote on Twitter, sharing a call he had with one of his grassroots supporters. “Because of your support, we raised an astounding $383 million. I’m incredibly humbled.”

The September figure beat the previous record Biden’s campaign and affiliated committees set in August, a haul of $364 million. The previous record for a single month of fundraising during a presidential campaign had been then-Sen. Barack Obama’s $193 million take in September 2008. The Biden camp also said he had broken an all-time record for contributions in a one-hour time frame after the first presidential debate last month, netting $3.8 million in just 60 minutes.

Our success has been driven by our grassroots supporters. $203 million came from online donors. We had 1.1 million new donors last month — bringing the total to 5.5 million donors throughout this campaign. And as a result, we have $432 million in the bank. (2/?) — Jen O'Malley Dillon (@jomalleydillon) October 15, 2020

Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden's campaign manager, noted on Twitter the former vice president's bid to unseat President Donald Trump now has $432 million in the bank with just under three weeks left until the Nov. 3 election. Trump's campaign has not yet released his fundraising figures for September, but they must file campaign finance reports by Tuesday. The president raised $210 million in August and had $156.9 million cash on hand at the time of reporting, according to Open Secrets. But those figures are a far cry from the nine-figure cash advantage over Biden the president had earlier this year. The New York Times reported last month that Trump's reelection effort was under a cash crunch with less than two months to go amid lavish spending that burned through hundreds of millions of dollars. Biden has been outraising the president for the last few months, particularly since his selection of Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate.