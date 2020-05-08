Joe Biden Accuser Tara Reade Speaks Out In First On-Air Interview

Megyn Kelly / Twitter Tara Reade spoke with Megyn Kelly on Thursday afternoon about her accusation of sexual assault against Joe Biden.

Tara Reade, Joe Biden’s former Senate staffer who has accused the former vice president of sexually assaulting her in 1993, gave her first on-air interview on Thursday and called on him to drop out of the 2020 presidential race. “You and I were there, Joe Biden,” Reade said in a clip released by former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who conducted the interview. “Please, step forward and be held accountable. You should not be running on character for the president of the United States.” Reade said she wishes Biden would step down as the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, although she doesn’t believe that will actually happen. She said she’s received death threats because people believe she’s a Russian agent.

“There is a measure of hypocrisy with the campaign saying it’s been safe,” Reade said, referring to the Biden campaign’s comment that all women should be able to tell their stories without fear of retaliation. “It’s not been safe. All of my social media has been hacked. All my personal information has been dragged through [the mud].” Reade said she would “absolutely” go under oath and subject herself to cross-examination. When Kelly asked if Reade would be open to taking a polygraph test, she said she would only if Biden does as well.

“What kind of precedent does that set for survivors of violence? Does that mean we’re presumed guilty, and we all have to take polygraphs?” Reade said. “I will take once if Joe Biden takes one.” In March, Reade accused Biden of kissing her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent when she worked for him in the Senate. Biden denied the allegation in an interview on “Morning Joe” last week, telling anchor Mika Brzenzski: “It is not true. I’m saying unequivocally it never, never happened.” The Biden campaign had also previously denied the accusation.