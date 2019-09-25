Joe Biden Backs Impeachment If Trump Refuses To Cooperate With Congress

Former Vice President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he’s in favor of impeaching Donald Trump if the president refuses to comply with Congress’ investigations.

“If we allow a president to get away with shredding the United States Constitution, that will last forever,” Biden said during a brief speech in Delaware Tuesday afternoon.

“The president should stop stonewalling this investigation and all the other investigations into his alleged wrongdoing,” he added. “Using its full constitutional authority, Congress, in my view, should demand the information it has a legal right to receive. If the president does not comply with such a request from the Congress, he continues to obstruct Congress and flout the law, Donald Trump will leave Congress, in my view, no choice but to initiate impeachment. That would be a tragedy. But a tragedy of his own making.”

Biden’s announcement underscores the enormous shift the Democratic Party has taken in the past week on the issue.

The former vice president has positioned himself as a more centrist option in the Democratic presidential field, with his pitch that he’s able to win back some Trump voters who are skeptical of progressive ideas.

And until Tuesday, he was one of the only Democratic candidates not on board with impeachment. But Biden has now been pulled into a controversy that reaches far beyond the 2020 campaign.

At issue is whether Trump illegally tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden. For months, Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has been pushing the unfounded theory that Biden, as vice president, pressured Ukraine to fire the country’s chief prosecutor to prevent the prosecutor from investigating a Ukrainian gas company with ties to his son Hunter Biden.