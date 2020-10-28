Footage Of Joe Biden Set To Captain America Speech Goes Viral

We’re in the “Endgame” now.

With a week to go before the presidential election, a super-powered video calling on people to vote is going viral thanks to the help of director Kevin Smith and some of the biggest Marvel personalities.

“One Week from Today: ASSEMBLE! Voting is the ENDGAME!” Smith tweeted along with the video on Tuesday.

In the video, a Captain America speech from “Avengers: Endgame” plays over footage of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris, calling the upcoming election the “fight of our lives.”