First Cat? Bidens Reportedly Bringing A Feline To The White House

The first family might include a cat for the first time in more than a decade when President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

Biden and his wife Jill said they will bring a cat into the White House along with their German shepherds Champ and Major, Jill Pauley of “CBS Sunday Morning” revealed in a clip tweeted on Friday.

Jill Biden has hinted that a kitty was in the cards before. In an interview with Fox 5 in Washington, D.C., earlier this month, she said she would “love to get a cat.”

“I love having animals around the house,” she said.

The cat’s name and breed are not yet known.