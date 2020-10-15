Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign roasted President Donald Trump for holding rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic in a new short video it shared on Twitter Wednesday.

The 22-second clip — set to horror movie-style music — features footage of Trump telling the estimated 7,000 people who attended his rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday that he felt “so powerful” following his recovery from COVID-19 and that he’d like to “kiss everyone” in the audience.

It ends with advice on how to avoid contracting the virus:

“Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay away from the president.”

Check out the video here: