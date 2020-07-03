Biden Makes A Mockery Of Trump’s ‘We’re Going To Win So Much’ Boasts In New Ad

Donald Trump’s boast on the 2016 campaign trail that the United States would “win so much, you’re going to be sick and tired of winning” if he was elected president is turned against him in Joe Biden’s latest attack ad.

In the video, Trump makes his audacious claims alongside an animated graph showing how the coronavirus is spiralling out of control in America, unlike other countries who’ve largely managed to curb further mass outbreaks.

“Mr. President, it’s too much,” the presumptive Democratic nominee’s campaign team captioned the clip: