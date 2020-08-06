Joe Biden Hits Trump’s Biggest Boast With A Brutal Coronavirus Reality Check

US President Donald Trump has made the economy the centrepiece of his reelection campaign ― but former Vice President Joe Biden says that record is nothing to brag about.

The markets crashed in March at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. And while they’ve since recovered, millions remain without work and the GDP plunged by a historic 32.9 percent for the second quarter, the worst such number on record.

Biden tweeted a new video saying the Trump administration’s poor response to the pandemic is responsible for the deflated economy.

And he took a dig at the president’s personal history with money in the process: