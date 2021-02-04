Joe Biden Fires More Of Trump's Labor Appointees

President Joe Biden continues to take an ax to former President Donald Trump’s labor policies, removing all 10 of his predecessor’s appointees to the Federal Service Impasses Panel.

The FSIP is supposed to resolve bargaining disputes between federal agencies and worker unions. But unions said Trump’s appointees were using the board to essentially rewrite collective bargaining agreements on less favourable terms for workers.

They applauded Biden’s decision to remove all of Trump’s appointees, saying the anti-labor tilt of the panel was part of a broader attack on bargaining rights for federal employees.

“The outgoing panel, appointed by the previous administration and stacked with transparently biased union-busters, was notorious for ignoring the law to gut workplace rights and further an extreme political agenda,” Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said in a statement.

Kimberly Moseley, the executive director of the FSIP, told HuffPost that eight of the panel’s 10 members had resigned by 5 pm Tuesday, as Biden asked. The president fired the two who had declined to tender their resignations.

Moseley, who is not a member of the panel herself, said the new members have not been named yet. A White House spokesperson did not immediately respond when asked who the two fired members were.

Appointees to the panel are not Senate-confirmed. That means Biden’s decision to oust Trump’s entire board will be less controversial than his decision to fire Peter Robb, the former Trump-appointed general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board, who had 10 months left in a four-year term.