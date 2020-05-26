Joe Biden Makes His First Public Appearance In More Than 2 Months

Former Vice President Joe Biden made his first public appearance in more than two months on Monday, breaking from his online-only campaign as social distancing measures begin to ease. Sporting a protective face mask with his wife, Jill Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee commemorated Memorial Day by visiting Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park. “Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made,” he told reporters before after laying down a wreath. “Never, ever forget.” His late son, Beau Biden, was an army veteran who served in the Iraq War before dying of brain cancer in 2015.

OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill Biden, visit Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park on Monday, May 25.

The former vice president has been campaigning exclusively from his Delaware home for the last two months after the coronavirus outbreak forced rallies and other 2020 campaign functions to come to a screeching halt. The circumstances have sowed some anxiety among his supporters, who worry that Biden’s at a disadvantage while President Donald Trump continues to hold press conferences. The Biden campaign did not say whether Monday’s appearance means he will begin to appear in public again.