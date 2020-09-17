Biden Calmly Explains Why He Can't Implement A Mask Mandate, Despite Trump's Complaint

Joe Biden may be running against Donald Trump, but that doesn’t mean he’s not willing to help the president.

And that’s what the Democratic presidential nominee did Wednesday when it seemed the president was confused about the way things are done in America.

During Tuesday night’s Town Hall with ABC New, Trump attempted to blame the lack of a national mask mandate during the coronavirus pandemic on former Vice President Joe Biden.

“They said at the Democrat convention they’re going to do a national mandate,” Trump told a voter in response to a question about why he rarely wears a mask in public. “They never did it, because they’ve checked out, and they didn’t do it. And a good question is, you ask why Joe Biden ― they said we’re going to do a national mandate on masks.”

Of course, that response seems to ignore the fact that mandates are usually the responsibility of the chief executive, Trump’s current job title.

On Wednesday, Biden told reporters he was fascinated that Trump would blame him for not instituting a mask mandate.

Biden then attempted to clear up any confusion by whispering into his mic: “I’m not the president. He’s the president.”

Seems pretty clear.