Resurfaced Clip Of Biden Comforting Parkland Families Has People In Tears

A 2018 clip of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is taking off on social media ― and it has people in tears.

The footage shows Biden speaking to victims and family members days after the mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida, high school, including Debbi Hixon, widow of Chris Hixon, one of the three coaches who died trying to save students from the gunman.

As Biden turned to begin his remarks, Hixon’s son, Corey, runs over for a hug.

The clip shared by Democratic political operative Arun Chaudhary shows the former vice president’s response: