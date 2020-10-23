Biden Accidentally Refers To Proud Boys As 'Poor Boys.' People Rave Over The Rebrand.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a minor flub during the final presidential debate on Thursday night, referring to the white supremacist group Proud Boys as “poor boys” ― and social media went wild over the comment.

While weighing in on President Donald Trump’s response to a question on race relations in America, Biden listed the president’s racist behaviour and remarks before adding: “He has made everything worse across the board. He said about the poor boys, the last time we were on stage here, he said, ‘I tell them to stand down and stand ready.’ Come on. This guy is a dog whistle about as big as a foghorn.”

By “poor boys,” Biden meant the far-right group Proud Boys, whom Trump avoided denouncing at the last presidential debate. Instead, Trump declared: “Proud Boys, stand back and stand by.” The request was later met with support from the group.

The unintentional rebranding of Proud Boys sent Twitter into a tizzy as many shared their joy at the hate group being inadvertently dissed and insisted that their new name is, in fact, “Poor Boys.”