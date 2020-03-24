Joe Biden Rips Donald Trump's Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks from his home in Delaware in an effort to reignite his presidential campaign during the coronavirus outbreak, and he blasted President Donald Trump for being slow to respond to the health crisis.

“The president says no one saw this coming. Well, that’s just not accurate,” Biden said. “The mindset that was slow to recognise the problem in the first place ... is still too much of how the president is addressing the problem.”

The address was the first of what the former vice president said will be regular briefings on the coronavirus outbreak, an effort to offer some counterprogramming to Trump’s daily press briefings.

Biden called on Trump to activate the authority of the Defence Production Act, which would mandate that private companies produce medical and safety equipment like ventilators and masks. He also called out the president for not taking the crisis seriously in January, when the first case of coronavirus was detected in the United States.

“Trump keeps saying he is a wartime president — well, start to act like one,” Biden said. “Donald Trump is not to blame for the coronavirus but he does bear responsibility for our response.”