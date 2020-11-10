Joe Biden Shows Off New Hat And Trolls Trump’s MAGA Slogan In The Process

President-elect Joe Biden has a new hat for his new job ― and it doubles as a dig against President Donald Trump.

On Saturday, the president-elect’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, posted a photo on social media celebrating her husband’s victory to become the 46th U.S. president.

The soon-to-be first couple can be seen posing with a sign from 2008 when Biden was elected vice president. Dr. Biden used her hand to update the sign for 2020.