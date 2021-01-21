Joe Biden Sworn In As 46th President Of The United States

Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president on Wednesday, bringing to an end one of the most unorthodox, turbulent presidencies in US history.

Supreme Court chief justice John Roberts led Biden in the oath of office, using a Bible that has been in the president’s family since 1893.

His son Beau Biden used the same Bible when he was sworn in as Delaware attorney general in 2007.

In his inaugural address, Biden vowed to “preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States”.

“Through a crucible for the ages, America has been tested anew, and America has risen to the challenge.

“Today we celebrate the triumph not of a candidate but of a cause: the cause of democracy. [...] At this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed.”

Biden also pledged to heal the rifts that have divided the US over the four years of Trump’s presidency.

He said: “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal. We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts.”