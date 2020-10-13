Democratic challenger Joe Biden is giving US President Donald Trump a taste of his own ad techniques with a new spot that makes it seem like Trump is attacking himself.
The ad, which contains cobbled together words and phrases uttered by Trump, was created in response to a Trump campaign ad that used out-of-context comments to make it seem as if Dr Anthony Fauci was complimenting Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Fauci, the US government’s top infectious disease expert, said he was not talking about Trump, had never endorsed a candidate and demanded the removal of the ad, but the Trump campaign refused.
The Biden campaign responded with this ad:
During a campaign appearance, Biden slammed Trump for using the Fauci comments.
“They used the ad knowing it was a lie,” Biden said in Ohio on Monday.
“Dr Fauci, the most respected person in this area in the country, referred to the president’s announcement event for the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden as a super spreader event, publicly criticising him,” Biden said.
“And how is the president responding? He’s running a national ad here in Cincinnati and all across the country quoting Dr Fauci out of context,” he said.
Fauci said on Monday he was committed to staying in his position even if Trump is elected to another four-year term.
Speaking on CNBC’s “The News with Shephard Smith,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “I’m not gonna walk away from this outbreak no matter who’s the president.”
Fauci said he had spent his career staying out of politics and will not walk away from a virus outbreak “of historic proportions.”
With files from The Associated Press
