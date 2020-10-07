Biden Responds To Trump's Late-Night Tweetstorm With A Single Scathing GIF

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

Former Vice President Joe Biden had a message for President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening ― and he delivered it in the form of a GIF.

The Democratic presidential nominee didn’t mention Trump by name in his tweet, but it came after Trump spent Tuesday evening firing off tweets and retweets.

Trump shared wild conspiracy theories, insulted political rivals, made accusations about voting and attacked the media. He also ripped his own Food and Drug Administration, “scum” at the FBI and the “pathetic” CIA.

And in a head-spinning about-face, Trump also demanded action on a coronavirus relief package― which he himself had killed earlier in the day.

Trump fired off more than 40 tweets and retweets over about half an hour ― leading to this message from Biden: