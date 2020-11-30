Joe Biden Fractures Foot While Playing With Dog, Doctor Says

President-elect Joe Biden fractured several bones in his foot on Saturday and will likely require a walking boot for several weeks, his doctor announced late Sunday.

Biden sustained the injury while playing with his dog Major, his office said Sunday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist,” Biden’s office said in a statement.

His doctor said later Sunday the president-elect had sustained several small, hairline fractures in his foot.