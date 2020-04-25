Joe Exotic Juror Speaks Out About What Tiger King Didn’t Show Viewers

One of the jurors from the trial of Joe Exotic isn’t happy about how the series portrayed the Tiger King star.

“Don’t believe everything you see because there was so much more to it than what they’re showing you,” the juror, identified only as Kristin, told Nancy Grace of Fox News.

Kristin said the series made Joe Exotic seem lovable and “made him out to be almost a victim” and didn’t show enough of the evidence from the trial.

“It did a huge injustice to the jury because now people think that we convicted him based on absolutely nothing,” she said.