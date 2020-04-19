The Wild Joe Exotic Moment With A Tiger, A Bear And A Very Spooked Louis Theroux

Long before Joe Exotic became the star of the hit Netflix series Tiger King, he was the subject of a BBC documentary that featured an astonishing moment involving a bear cub and a tiger cub he’d placed in the same enclosure. The tiger seriously spooked broadcaster Louis Theroux, as he interviewed Joe Exotic for his 2011 film Louis Theroux Meets America’s Dangerous Pets. “This is scary,” admitted Theroux, as the tiger repeatedly jumped up at him:

Joe Exotic was also nipped by the big cat in the clip the BBC shared online on Thursday, at one point screaming out: “Oh shit, that one hurt.” He also debated the merits of keeping animals in captivity with an analogy about people who use wheelchairs. Check out the video here:

The full episode is available to watch on Netflix UK & Ireland, which shared other segments from the documentary on YouTube: