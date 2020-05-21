Make the most of your time in lockdown with a daily dose of celebrity news and guides to the best shows. Sign up to the entertainment newsletter.

Joe Exotic’s allies are launching a longshot bid to win a pardon for the star of the hit Netflix series Tiger King – and they’re trying to take the case straight to the White House with an appeal to US president Donald Trump.

The Tiger King supporters are traveling to Washington DC in a bus with a message for the president on the side of the vehicle: