John Bercow Blocks Boris Johnson From Holding Brexit Deal Vote

John Bercow has thwarted Boris Johnson’s attempt to hold a meaningful vote on his Brexit deal.

The UK prime minister had hoped to ask MPs to vote on Monday on the agreement he struck with the EU last week.

But the Speaker ruled it would break Commons rules for the government to ask MPs to vote on the same proposal twice.

In March, Bercow blocked Theresa May’s bid to hold a third meaningful vote on her deal for the same reason.

The Commons considered Johnson’s deal at the emergency sitting on Saturday and decided to amend it to force the PM to request an extension to Article 50.