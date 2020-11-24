POLITICS
24/11/2020 8:40 AM AEDT

Pennsylvania’s Lt. Gov. Trolls Trump, ‘Dopey’ GOP Lawsuits In Epic Tweetstorm

John Fetterman says he went looking for the "enchanted village" of forgotten Trump voters.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman on Sunday mocked President Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud and the failed attempts by Republican attorneys to contest President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in court.

Fetterman, a Democrat, ridiculed the notion that there are enough uncounted Trump votes in his state to overcome Biden’s lead, currently at more than 81,000:

He wondered aloud why Trump would want to distance himself from his conspiracy-theorist attorney Sidney Powell, who was unceremoniously removed from the legal effort after days of increasingly outlandish claims

Fetterman again referenced a case in Forty Fort, in which a Republican voter was charged with forging the name of his late mother on an absentee ballot application.

He also pointed out a huge logical flaw Trump’s failed lawsuit: 

And he concluded with a reference to GOP Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s offer of a bounty of $1 million for evidence of voter fraud. 

Fetterman had previously mockingly submitted evidence of the Forty Fort voter to Patrick ― then asked for his $1 million reward in the form of gift cards for the Pennsylvania-based Sheetz convenience store chain: 

Related...

MORE: Donald Trump politics Pennsylvania John Fetterman