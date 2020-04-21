John Krasinski Hosts Online Prom With Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish

This was a high school dance that even wallflowers could love.

John Krasinski hosted an online prom that he highlighted in his “Some Good News” YouTube show on Sunday. (Check out the festivities at the 6:50 mark below.)

“The Office” star shouted out to seniors missing their real proms amid the coronavirus pandemic ― and pulled out all the stops for his virtual one.

He got the Jonas Brothers to synch up on a split-screen video app to perform “Sucker” and got Billie Eilish to sing “Bad Guy” with her brother Finneas O’Connell.

“The Office” costar Rainn Wilson also showed up, as did Chance the Rapper.

But no prom is complete without Brad Pitt giving the weather beforehand, right?

Well, at least this one wasn’t.