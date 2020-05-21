John Legend Explains The Moment That Convinced Him To Propose To Chrissy Teigen

John Legend has casually revealed the moment he knew he wanted to marry Chrissy Teigen.

Teigen, author of the “Cravings” cookbook, shared a throwback photograph of herself from 2011 on Instagram, writing in the caption that the image was taken at an Ed Hardy fashion show where she was starstruck by Jon Gosselin of “Jon & Kate Plus 8” fame.

In response, Legend offered a revelation: After seeing Teigen at the show, the “All of Me” singer realized he was smitten and knew she was the “woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

Instagram Instagram

A fan in the comments wrote that she thought the image was from when Teigen walked in the True Religion show, to which Teigen responded: “u are right!! I ran to Ed Hardy after.”

Regardless of which show the shot was taken at, anyone alive in the early aughts will find it incredible that Ed Hardy had any role in the couple’s story and/or their recollections.

The duo has talked previously, with less specificity, about the impetus behind the 2011 proposal, which happened as they vacationed in the Maldives.

In an appearance on “Oprah’s Next Chapter,” Legend had said that after several years of dating there wasn’t a particular moment when he knew he wanted to marry Teigen. But, he told Oprah, he knew during the vacation that he loved Teigen and that it was time to propose.

Legend and Teigen met in 2006 while shooting the music video for his song, “Stereo.” After their 2011 engagement, they got married on Sept. 14, 2013 in Lake Como, Italy. Together, they have two children: Luna and Miles.