John Legend is here to save the controversial holiday classic “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from the culture wars.

After the 75-year-old song became a lightning rod for national dialogues about consent and political correctness ― several radio stations pulled the standard from the air last year ― the R&B singer is releasing a retooled version with an assist from his fellow “Voice” coach Kelly Clarkson.

In a Vanity Fair cover story published on Monday, Legend revealed his plans for a forthcoming Christmas album arriving sometime in 2020 that will include “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with a “newfound sensitivity.”