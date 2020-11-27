Actor John Lithgow returned to ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ on Wednesday night to roast President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, with another scathing impression.

And, of course, the dark liquid that oozed down Giuliani’s face during a press conference last week made an appearance.

Lithgow spouted conspiracy theories about mass voter fraud in the bit, at one point cooking up a strange ghostly narrative about why Trump had appeared to distance himself from him.

Host Stephen Colbert, meanwhile, did his best to shoot the lies down.

Check out the full bit here: